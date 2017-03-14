The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 hours ago

Coodie and Chike

NEW ORLEANS – In the opening scene of their fantastic new documentary, The First Do It: The Life And Times Of Earl Lloyd, directors Coodie and Chike take their camera to a local basketball court in an impoverished area of Alexandria, Virginia and train their lens on a pair of elementary school children.

The question: who was the first black player in the NBA? One sheepishly admits that he doesn’t know. The other, after a pregnant pause, ventures an answer: “Michael Jordan?” It’s a rhetorical question aimed as much at the audience as it is the pre-adolescent subjects onscreen.

The central thesis of the film is clear: why don’t we know more about the life and career of one of the NBA’s pioneering figures? From there, they endeavor to take a random bit of sports trivia and rescue it from obscurity.

The filmmaking duo are known primarily for their work in the music industry. They’ve directed music videos for Kanye West, Pitbull, Mos Def, Erykah Badu, Lupe Fiasco, Wale, Christina Aguilera, and more. They made their first foray into documentary filmmaking a few years ago with the powerful ESPN 30 for 30 film Benji, about a high school basketball star from Chicago who fell victim to senseless gun violence.

When they pose the question about the first black player in NBA history, it’s an admonishment for audiences everywhere, particularly fans of NBA basketball. Yet, they’re careful to implicate themselves along with everyone else. It was the revelation that they could’ve asked that question of almost anyone and gotten a similarly-puzzled response that gave them the initial impulse to undertake this project.

