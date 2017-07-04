Getty Image

After spinning its wheels for the better part of the last two decades, the Eastern Conference may have finally reached its nadir. With multiple All-Stars — Jimmy Butler, Paul George, Paul Millsap — hitching their wagons to the gold rush out west, it’s not only opened up opportunities for a few fringe teams to claim a playoff spot, it’s created several open slots for the All-Star team.

With that in mind, here’s our predictions for what next year’s All-Star team might look like.