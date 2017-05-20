Getty Image

Thunder star Enes Kanter has been detained in Romania after the Turkish government canceled his passport. Kanter has been a vocal critic of Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and has received death threats for his criticism in the past, including the aftermath of the failed coup in 2016. In a video posted from the airport in Romania, Kanter lays the blame directly on Erdogan in response to the NBA star’s politics:

“He’s attacked people in Washington. He’s a bad, bad man,” Kanter said in the video. “He is a dictator and he’s the Hitler of our century. “I will keep you posted guys, but just pray for us and I’ll tell you guys what’s going on.”

The attack in Washington references Erdogan’s security attacking peaceful protestors outside of the Turkish embassy in D.C. during his visit with President Trump this week.