Why Is Holland Beefing With Turkey?

Thunder Star Enes Kanter Has Been Detained After His Passport Was Canceled By The Turkish Government

Managing Editor, Trending
05.20.17

Getty Image

Thunder star Enes Kanter has been detained in Romania after the Turkish government canceled his passport. Kanter has been a vocal critic of Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and has received death threats for his criticism in the past, including the aftermath of the failed coup in 2016. In a video posted from the airport in Romania, Kanter lays the blame directly on Erdogan in response to the NBA star’s politics:

“He’s attacked people in Washington. He’s a bad, bad man,” Kanter said in the video. “He is a dictator and he’s the Hitler of our century.

“I will keep you posted guys, but just pray for us and I’ll tell you guys what’s going on.”

The attack in Washington references Erdogan’s security attacking peaceful protestors outside of the Turkish embassy in D.C. during his visit with President Trump this week.

Around The Web

TAGSEnes KanterOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERPresident ErdoganTURKEY

Innovative Minds

What Science Is Doing To Bring Us The Future We Were Promised

What Science Is Doing To Bring Us The Future We Were Promised

05.19.17 1 day ago
How One Company Is Using Virtual Reality To Inspire Exploration Of Remote Areas

How One Company Is Using Virtual Reality To Inspire Exploration Of Remote Areas

05.17.17 3 days ago
Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 1 week ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP