Getty Image

Kevin Durant’s accidental tweets in which he said he disliked the Thunder organization and playing for Billy Donovan remain the story of the NBA three days later, and for good reason. Durant, to his credit, apologized for what happened, but there are still plenty of questions out there.

Despite his denial, the third person nature of the tweets certainly seem to indicate there’s an alternate, secret Twitter account he uses to argue with trolls in his mentions. Secondly, while he’s seemed genuinely remorseful about his actions, the content of those tweets seemed far less like jokes and far more like some truth, especially his complaint that the roster around he and Russ wasn’t going to be able to win a title.

Unsurprisingly, those tweets haven’t gone over well with his former Thunder teammates, most notably Enes Kanter who subtweeted Durant on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, Kanter elaborated on his feelings towards Durant’s tweets in a radio interview with Andrew Bogusch on CBS Sports Radio and criticized his former teammate pretty heavily.