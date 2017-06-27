Twitter

It’s clear by now that Enes Kanter isn’t afraid to pick a fight, whether it’s an entire country of just Kevin Durant. Russell Westbrook’s Oklahoma City Thunder teammate joined him at the NBA Awards on Monday, taking a selfie he posted to Twitter that included a pretty blatant jab at former teammate Durant.

Kanter called Westbrook the “real MVP,” mimicing a line Durant made famous when he addressed his mother as such when he won MVP honors in a ceremony in Oklahoma City in 2014.

This all seems in good fun, and even Kevin Durant’s mom understands the value of a good feud. So maybe all this will work out just fine.