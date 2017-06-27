Enes Kanter Took A Shot At Kevin Durant’s ‘Real MVP’ Quote While Celebrating Russell Westbrook

06.27.17 7 mins ago

Twitter

It’s clear by now that Enes Kanter isn’t afraid to pick a fight, whether it’s an entire country of just Kevin Durant. Russell Westbrook’s Oklahoma City Thunder teammate joined him at the NBA Awards on Monday, taking a selfie he posted to Twitter that included a pretty blatant jab at former teammate Durant.

Kanter called Westbrook the “real MVP,” mimicing a line Durant made famous when he addressed his mother as such when he won MVP honors in a ceremony in Oklahoma City in 2014.

This all seems in good fun, and even Kevin Durant’s mom understands the value of a good feud. So maybe all this will work out just fine.

Around The Web

TAGSEnes KanterKEVIN DURANTnba awards showRUSSELL WESTBROOK

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

06.23.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

06.22.17 5 days ago
Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

06.22.17 5 days ago
The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

06.19.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

06.19.17 1 week ago
Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 2 weeks ago 19 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP