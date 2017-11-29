Enes Kanter Trolled LeBron After His Ejection, Calling The Ref The ‘King Of Cleveland’

11.28.17 22 mins ago

Getty Image

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers dispatched of the Miami Heat with relative ease on Tuesday night, winning 108-97 for their ninth straight win.

That wasn’t to say the game wasn’t without incident or controversy, as LeBron found himself upset with the officiating, despite the score not being close. Late in the third quarter, a no-call on a James drive led him to blow up on referee Kane Fitzgerald, who was having none of it and tossed LeBron from the game with two quick technicals.

It was the first time in James’ career that he was ejected, ending his streak of 1,081 games played without getting sent to the locker room early. That’s an incredible streak (especially considering how often he does complain to officials), but it also set LeBron up for a little light trolling from Knicks forward Enes Kanter. Kanter, of course, has become something of public enemy no. 1 for LeBron of late after their war of words and physical dustup in New York.

