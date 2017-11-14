LeBron James Clapped Back After Enes Kanter Tried Making Fun Of His ‘King James’ Nickname

Monday night’s game between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers featured (much) more drama than the average regular season contest in mid-November. Early in the evening, LeBron James was engaged in a bit of a dust-up with both rookie Frank Ntilikina and veteran big man Enes Kanter and that came on the heels of some interesting comments prior to tip-off. Then, James delivered the final blow in the form of a dagger three that gave the Cavaliers a hotly contested victory in Madison Square Garden.

Following the 48-minute battle, though, Kanter had some choice words for James and the Cavs, including a not-so-subtle reference to the “King James” moniker.

Kanter was quick to rush to the aid of Ntilikina during the first half skirmish and it is clear that he is not intimidated by James and the Cavs. Plus James made it clear earlier in the day that he was not a fan of Kanter.

