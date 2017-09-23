Enes Kanter Asked The Thunder To ‘Please Beat The Warriors’ After He Was Traded To The Knicks

09.23.17

Getty Image

Enes Kanter was traded to the New York Knicks on Saturday in a blockbuster deal that finally got Carmelo Anthony off the team. The reaction around the league was swift, with many shocked that the Thunder swooped in to acquire Anthony at the last minute.

Kanter, however, was busy with Oklahoma City-area children and was on Periscope when word of his trade went down. After a bit of time, Kanter did finally make his first statement about the move.

He posted a video to Twitter on Saturday, emotionally thanking everyone in Oklahoma City for the way they embraced him during his time with the Thunder.

