Enes Kanter Responded To Kevin Durant By Calling The Thunder A ‘Family’

Getty Image

Kevin Durant is really sorry he threw his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammates under the proverbial bus on Twitter on Monday. Durant has acknowledged that he goofed, though he won’t exactly say he has burner Twitter accounts with which to combat his haters.

In any event, accidentally calling out Billy Donovan and his former Thunder teammates under his own name was inevitably going to create some blowback from said former teammates. Enes Kanter appears to be the first Thunder player to respond.

He posted on Twitter Tuesday night about his basketball “family” and said he’s proud to play for the Thunder.