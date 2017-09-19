Enes Kanter Responded To Kevin Durant By Calling The Thunder A ‘Family’

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Kevin Durant
09.19.17 12 mins ago

Getty Image

Kevin Durant is really sorry he threw his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammates under the proverbial bus on Twitter on Monday. Durant has acknowledged that he goofed, though he won’t exactly say he has burner Twitter accounts with which to combat his haters.

In any event, accidentally calling out Billy Donovan and his former Thunder teammates under his own name was inevitably going to create some blowback from said former teammates. Enes Kanter appears to be the first Thunder player to respond.

He posted on Twitter Tuesday night about his basketball “family” and said he’s proud to play for the Thunder.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Kevin Durant
TAGSBILLY DONOVANEnes KanterKEVIN DURANTOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 10 hours ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 4 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP