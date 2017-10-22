USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns have started out the 2017-18 season 0-3, good for the worst record in the entire NBA. In Saturday night’s 130-88 loss to the Clippers, rookie wing Josh Jackson was caught on video directing a finger gun at the stands before yelling “f*ck you” to someone. Things are off to a rocky start in Arizona, to say the least.

On Sunday afternoon, veteran point guard Eric Bledsoe tweeted a short and sweet message that caused the internet to erupt in speculation. We knew the Suns were bad, but if this is a statement about his future in Phoenix.

I Dont wanna be here — Eric Bledsoe (@EBled2) October 22, 2017

It’s worth noting that we don’t know exactly what Bledsoe is referring to here, but considering where the Suns are at right now, he has to know what kind of speculation sending a tweet like this out would create. The good news is, if Bledsoe wants out, the Phoenix Suns should have plenty of suitors.