The Eric Bledsoe saga in Phoenix came to an end on Tuesday afternoon, when word came down of Bledsoe’s trade to the Milwaukee Bucks. Bledsoe will head to one of the more interesting rosters in the Eastern Conference, while the Suns will get a rather complex first-round pick and Greg Monroe back for their standout point guard.

Before he goes to his new stomping grounds, Bledsoe wanted to comment on the last few weeks, his time in Phoenix, and the new opportunity on the horizon. He recorded a video for Uninterrupted that was posted onto its Instagram page.

Curiously, Bledsoe started his video by telling viewers that he has never been a liar before jumping into thanking those involved in the Suns organization.