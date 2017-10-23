A Complete Roundup Of Eric Bledsoe Trade Rumors

USA TODAY Sports

Eric Bledsoe’s time with the Phoenix Suns has come to an end. After a disastrous start to the season, the Suns parted with coach Earl Watson on Sunday and will shortly be shipping their star point guard elsewhere as well.

Prior to Watson’s firing, Bledsoe tweeted out “I don’t wanna be here,” and on Monday his explanation of being at a hair salon was not believable enough for the Suns and they sent him home. Phoenix GM Ryan McDonough says Bledsoe won’t be with the team moving forward, which means a trade is imminent and he’ll simply sit at home until a deal gets done.

It’s likely a trade is completed in the next day or two, making for one of the earliest trades in recent memory. We laid out the teams that should be working the phones hard and going after Bledsoe, and there are already reports that many of them are heeding that advice. Here we will be rounding up all the hot Bledsoe trade rumors up until we get something concrete with regards to an actual trade.

We’ll start with the Clippers, who Bledsoe began his career with and DeAndre Jordan wants to be brought “back home.” They were a logical fit with Milos Teodosic’s injury in the minds of many, but USA Today’s Sam Amick’s sources threw a wet blanket on those rumors.