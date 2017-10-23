A Complete Roundup Of Eric Bledsoe Trade Rumors

#NBA Tipoff #Los Angeles Clippers #New York Knicks
10.23.17 2 hours ago

USA TODAY Sports

Eric Bledsoe’s time with the Phoenix Suns has come to an end. After a disastrous start to the season, the Suns parted with coach Earl Watson on Sunday and will shortly be shipping their star point guard elsewhere as well.

Prior to Watson’s firing, Bledsoe tweeted out “I don’t wanna be here,” and on Monday his explanation of being at a hair salon was not believable enough for the Suns and they sent him home. Phoenix GM Ryan McDonough says Bledsoe won’t be with the team moving forward, which means a trade is imminent and he’ll simply sit at home until a deal gets done.

It’s likely a trade is completed in the next day or two, making for one of the earliest trades in recent memory. We laid out the teams that should be working the phones hard and going after Bledsoe, and there are already reports that many of them are heeding that advice. Here we will be rounding up all the hot Bledsoe trade rumors up until we get something concrete with regards to an actual trade.

We’ll start with the Clippers, who Bledsoe began his career with and DeAndre Jordan wants to be brought “back home.” They were a logical fit with Milos Teodosic’s injury in the minds of many, but USA Today’s Sam Amick’s sources threw a wet blanket on those rumors.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Tipoff#Los Angeles Clippers#New York Knicks
TAGSDENVER NUGGETSEric BledsoeLos Angeles ClippersMILWAUKEE BUCKSNBA TipoffNEW YORK KNICKSPHOENIX SUNS

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP