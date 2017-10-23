Eric Bledsoe Told The Suns His ‘I Don’t Wanna Be Here’ Tweet Was About A Hair Salon

Eric Bledsoe was sent home from the Suns facility on Monday and he will not be coming back as a member of the team. This decision came after the two sides met about a tweet sent out on Sunday stated simply, “I don’t wanna be here.” Shortly after that tweet, Suns coach Earl Watson was fired, as Phoenix made its quick descent to rock bottom three games into the season.

The point guard is now being shopped around the league as the Suns look to trade their disgruntled star. Bledsoe was sent home after meeting with GM Ryan McDonough and the Suns’ brass, in which his explanation for his tweet was not exactly satisfactory.

McDonough spoke with reporters in Phoenix on Monday following the decision to send Bledsoe home, and detailed exactly what he said in trying to explain his tweet and why they didn’t believe him.

