Getty Image

Dwyane Wade will take on the Miami Heat for the first time as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers this week. Miami travels to Cleveland for a game on Tuesday night in a game between two teams with postseason aspirations in the Eastern Conference.

Like every game that Wade plays against the Heat, it will be kind of weird to watch. Wade was that franchise for the longest time, and watching him go up against them instead of leading them is something that will never seem normal. Watching him against the other 28 teams in the league is fine, but there’s just something about when he plays against Miami.

This sentiment is shared by Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, who met with the media on Monday and shared his feelings on Wade in Cleveland. You won’t be stunned to hear this, but he’s never going to get used to seeing Wade in navy, wine, and gold.