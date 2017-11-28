Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra: Dwyane Wade On The Cavaliers ‘Will Never Seem Right’

#Miami Heat #Dwyane Wade #Cleveland Cavaliers
Associate Editor
11.27.17

Getty Image

Dwyane Wade will take on the Miami Heat for the first time as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers this week. Miami travels to Cleveland for a game on Tuesday night in a game between two teams with postseason aspirations in the Eastern Conference.

Like every game that Wade plays against the Heat, it will be kind of weird to watch. Wade was that franchise for the longest time, and watching him go up against them instead of leading them is something that will never seem normal. Watching him against the other 28 teams in the league is fine, but there’s just something about when he plays against Miami.

This sentiment is shared by Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, who met with the media on Monday and shared his feelings on Wade in Cleveland. You won’t be stunned to hear this, but he’s never going to get used to seeing Wade in navy, wine, and gold.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat#Dwyane Wade#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDWYANE WADEERIK SPOELSTRAMIAMI HEAT

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP