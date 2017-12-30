Erik Spoelstra Says NBA Officiating Is Changing For The Better Despite Recent Controversies

#NBA Jumpstart #Miami Heat
12.30.17 3 hours ago

Getty Image

The basketball world has officially declared open season on NBA referees. Several high-profile blunders have deteriorated the already-flimsy morale among players, coaches, and referees to a point where the league will soon have no choice but to take action to try and rectify the situation.

In the past week alone, officiating crews have owned up to several egregious errors via their controversial Last Two Minutes Reports, including a pair of missed calls late in the fourth quarter of the Cavs-Warriors game on Christmas where Kevin Durant pretty clearly fouled LeBron James and, on Friday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s game-winning dunk that should’ve been waved off after he stepped out of bounds on his way to the basket.

Not only has it sparked a lot of hang-wringing from players, coaches, fans, and scores of NBA scribes; it’s prompted some naval-gazing on the part of the officials themselves, many of whom agree that the problematic reports accomplish little beyond establishing a purely nominal level of transparency and accountability.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#Miami Heat
TAGSERIK SPOELSTRAlast two minutes reportMIAMI HEATNBA Jumpstart

Best Of 2017

A List Of Everything That Kept 2017 From Being A Complete Garbage Fire

A List Of Everything That Kept 2017 From Being A Complete Garbage Fire

and 12.29.17 1 day ago 11 Comments
The Best Investigative And True Crime Podcasts Of 2017

The Best Investigative And True Crime Podcasts Of 2017

12.29.17 1 day ago 11 Comments
The Best Comics Of 2017, As Selected By Dan Seitz

The Best Comics Of 2017, As Selected By Dan Seitz

12.29.17 1 day ago 5 Comments
The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

12.28.17 2 days ago 70 Comments
The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

12.27.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

12.27.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP