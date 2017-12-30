Getty Image

The basketball world has officially declared open season on NBA referees. Several high-profile blunders have deteriorated the already-flimsy morale among players, coaches, and referees to a point where the league will soon have no choice but to take action to try and rectify the situation.

In the past week alone, officiating crews have owned up to several egregious errors via their controversial Last Two Minutes Reports, including a pair of missed calls late in the fourth quarter of the Cavs-Warriors game on Christmas where Kevin Durant pretty clearly fouled LeBron James and, on Friday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s game-winning dunk that should’ve been waved off after he stepped out of bounds on his way to the basket.

Not only has it sparked a lot of hang-wringing from players, coaches, fans, and scores of NBA scribes; it’s prompted some naval-gazing on the part of the officials themselves, many of whom agree that the problematic reports accomplish little beyond establishing a purely nominal level of transparency and accountability.