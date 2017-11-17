The ‘Inside The NBA’ Crew Mercilessly Trolled Ernie Johnson After Georgia’s Blowout Loss To Auburn

#Charles Barkley #College Football
11.16.17 29 mins ago

TNT

The Inside the NBA crew loves college football. It’s not a huge surprise, as three of the four hosts went to school in the SEC: Shaquille O’Neal went to LSU, Charles Barkley was a standout at Auburn, and Ernie Johnson calls Georgia his alma mater. Even Kenny Smith, who went to the basketball-focused North Carolina, enjoys joining in on the college football banter.

The last few weeks have been especially entertaining, as the Bulldogs have been the No. 1 team in the country with Barkley’s Tigers on the horizon. It’s led to Johnson and Barkley having a fun back-and-forth about what would happen when the game ended up happening.

Unfortunately for Johnson, Auburn obliterated Georgia, winning 40-17 and knocking the ‘Dawgs from the ranks of the undefeated. It also meant that the Inside crew was going to have a ton of fun at his expense on Thursday night. Even though it was obviously going to happen, they still managed to catch Johnson — who proudly proclaimed that he went to school in Athens — somewhat off guard.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Charles Barkley#College Football
TAGSAUBURN TIGERSCHARLES BARKLEYCOLLEGE FOOTBALLERNIE JOHNSONGEORGIA BULLDOGSINSIDE THE NBA

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP