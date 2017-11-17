TNT

The Inside the NBA crew loves college football. It’s not a huge surprise, as three of the four hosts went to school in the SEC: Shaquille O’Neal went to LSU, Charles Barkley was a standout at Auburn, and Ernie Johnson calls Georgia his alma mater. Even Kenny Smith, who went to the basketball-focused North Carolina, enjoys joining in on the college football banter.

The last few weeks have been especially entertaining, as the Bulldogs have been the No. 1 team in the country with Barkley’s Tigers on the horizon. It’s led to Johnson and Barkley having a fun back-and-forth about what would happen when the game ended up happening.

Unfortunately for Johnson, Auburn obliterated Georgia, winning 40-17 and knocking the ‘Dawgs from the ranks of the undefeated. It also meant that the Inside crew was going to have a ton of fun at his expense on Thursday night. Even though it was obviously going to happen, they still managed to catch Johnson — who proudly proclaimed that he went to school in Athens — somewhat off guard.