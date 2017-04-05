Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ernie Johnson finished anchoring Turner’s NCAA tournament coverage, and he stopped by The Late Show to talk hoops with Stephen Colbert.

Johnson appeared on Colbert to pitch his book — Unscripted — and talk about the finish of the NCAA tournament as well as his Inside the NBA crew.

Johnson joined Colbert in New York a day after North Carolina won it all in Phoenix, pointing out that he picked UNC to win the title after Oregon star Chris Boucher tore an ACL before the tournament. Ernie admitted that while prepping for the NCAA tournament can be exhausting, it is as much fun as you’d imagine it to be.

“If you had a boss who told you the first two days of the tournament, ‘All I want you to do is watch March Madness,’ you’d probably sign up for that,” Johnson said. “So we get to do that and it’s awesome.”

Colbert asked the broadcaster how he handled the “pretty powerful personalities” on the Inside the NBA crew that includes Charles Barkley Kenny Smith and Shaq. The Late Night host asked if he felt like a camp counselor, which Ernie said was pretty accurate.