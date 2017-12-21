Ernie Johnson And ‘The Starters’ Showed How Disastrous An NBA RedZone Channel Would Be

#NBA Jumpstart
12.21.17 2 days ago

NFL RedZone has changed the way that fans watch football. It lets fans get a look at all the biggest moments from the day (scoring opportunities, big plays, incredibly silly things that occur on the sidelines, etc.) and cuts out all of the boring stuff (basically everything that was not mentioned 20ish words ago).

This has led to some wondering: What would happen if other sports adopted a RedZone-type model for when fans can’t keep up with all the action? Let’s say you’re a basketball fan who can’t flip between any of four or five games, having a hoops RedZone sounds really appealing.

Or, as The Starters and Ernie Johnson showed us, it would be a god awful idea that no one would enjoy watching under any circumstance.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart
TAGSERNIE JOHNSONNBA JumpstartNFL RedZoneThe Starters

Best Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 2 days ago 6 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 2 days ago
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Movies Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

, , and 12.20.17 3 days ago 47 Comments
In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP