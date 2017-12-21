NFL RedZone has changed the way that fans watch football. It lets fans get a look at all the biggest moments from the day (scoring opportunities, big plays, incredibly silly things that occur on the sidelines, etc.) and cuts out all of the boring stuff (basically everything that was not mentioned 20ish words ago).

This has led to some wondering: What would happen if other sports adopted a RedZone-type model for when fans can’t keep up with all the action? Let’s say you’re a basketball fan who can’t flip between any of four or five games, having a hoops RedZone sounds really appealing.

Or, as The Starters and Ernie Johnson showed us, it would be a god awful idea that no one would enjoy watching under any circumstance.