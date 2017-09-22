Getty Image

The Carmelo Anthony trade saga seems to have heated up in recent days. After ostensibly falling dormant for a month or so over the summer, reports have been circulating that activity between the New York Knicks and Anthony’s most aggressive suitor — the Houston Rockets — have given the All-Star forward cautious optimism that he could be on the move soon.

Now whether a deal happens or not is anyone’s guess at this point. But according to one ESPN reporter, an Anthony deal might be even closer than the dynamic scoring forward thinks.

Chris Haynes went onto The 6 on Thursday evening and dropped a tidbit of information regarding talks between the Knicks and Rockets.