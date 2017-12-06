Getty Image

Disney is in the midst of negotiations on a reported $60 billion deal to acquire studio and TV assets from 21st Century Fox. Most of the focus has been on the possibilities for Disney’s movie studio, as they would take over rights to Fox’s superhero stable to add to their corner of the Marvel universe, as well as Disney becoming the majority stakeholder in Hulu’s streaming service.

Fox will retain its national sports and news assets, meaning FS1 and FS2 aren’t going under the ESPN umbrella. But the latest report from CNBC’s David Faber indicates there could be a major shift in sports assets coming Disney and ESPN’s way.

According to Faber, Fox’s regional sports networks are included in the proposal for the latest negotiations, meaning ESPN would take over the regional sports coverage for 44 MLB, NBA, and NHL franchises that are currently broadcast on Fox’s regional networks.