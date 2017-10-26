ESPN Is Reportedly Heading For Another Painful Round Of Layoffs

10.26.17

Earlier this year, ESPN went through a series of ugly layoffs where many popular on-air and online personalities, but apparently the cuts are not done at the Worldwide Leader.

The Sporting News reported on Thursday that ESPN is headed for another round of layoffs, with about 60 people expected to lose their positions at the ever-changing sports network.

Sources told The Sporting News‘ Michael McCarthy that another round of layoffs is expected in the coming weeks, though no one was sure who will be let go just yet.

