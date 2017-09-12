ESPN Ranked Lonzo Ball Ahead Of Carmelo Anthony For 2017-18

#ESPN #LA Lakers #New York Knicks #Carmelo Anthony
09.12.17 43 mins ago

Getty Image

Not even the resurgence of Hoodie Melo can keep Carmelo Anthony from falling down the NBA totem pole and, at least at one outlet, find himself behind Lonzo Ball.

ESPN is counting down its annual list of the best NBA players this week, and the first big news out of the 2017-18 rankings is that Lonzo Ball is picked as a better player than Carmelo Anthony for the upcoming season. The Worldwide Leader posted its rankings for players 51 through 74 on Tuesday, with Anthony clocking in as the 64th best player in the league.

It’s big fall from the 31st spot he had last year, and it’s enough to put him behind a number of players, one of which is Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball.

Around The Web

TOPICS#ESPN#LA Lakers#New York Knicks#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYESPNLA LAKERSLonzo BallMalcolm BrogdonNEW YORK KNICKS

What Unites Us

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 6 hours ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 5 days ago 14 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP