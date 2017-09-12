ESPN Ranked Lonzo Ball Ahead Of Carmelo Anthony For 2017-18

Getty Image

Not even the resurgence of Hoodie Melo can keep Carmelo Anthony from falling down the NBA totem pole and, at least at one outlet, find himself behind Lonzo Ball.

ESPN is counting down its annual list of the best NBA players this week, and the first big news out of the 2017-18 rankings is that Lonzo Ball is picked as a better player than Carmelo Anthony for the upcoming season. The Worldwide Leader posted its rankings for players 51 through 74 on Tuesday, with Anthony clocking in as the 64th best player in the league.

It’s big fall from the 31st spot he had last year, and it’s enough to put him behind a number of players, one of which is Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball.