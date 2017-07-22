McDonald’s Is At The Heart Of The NBA’s Biggest Offseason Controversy

Getty Image

Truly one of the worst things in life is not getting what you want. You go to Chipotle and rats fall from the ceiling while you’re ordering your burrito. Even worse, they’re out of Coke Zero and an indifferent staff is unable to fix it.

Evan Turner knows the cold chill of fast food disappointment, and he’s not alone. The Portland Trail Blazers guard took to Twitter to call out McDonalds for taking an important item off its menu and found lots of support in his plight.