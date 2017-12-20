The Portland Trail Blazers will face off with the Spurs at home on Wednesday night, but if Evan Turner seems a bit preoccupied, it would be more than understanding.
The Blazers’ forward had his backyard swimming pool crashed into by a semi hauling a dumpster. The truck went around a hairpin turn, crashed through a guardrail, and careened down a hill and into Turner’s pool. The photos and video from the scene of the crash are stunning, showing the overturned truck dipped into the pool.
