The Portland Trail Blazers will face off with the Spurs at home on Wednesday night, but if Evan Turner seems a bit preoccupied, it would be more than understanding.

The Blazers’ forward had his backyard swimming pool crashed into by a semi hauling a dumpster. The truck went around a hairpin turn, crashed through a guardrail, and careened down a hill and into Turner’s pool. The photos and video from the scene of the crash are stunning, showing the overturned truck dipped into the pool.

Truck crashes into Trail Blazer Evan Turners back yard swimming pool, driver was rescued #LiveonK2 pic.twitter.com/x4GoGi7RNI — Evan Bell (@evanbellKATU) December 20, 2017