Evan Turner’s Chef Reportedly Rescued The Truck Driver That Crashed Into His Pool

12.20.17 44 mins ago

Twitter/@ReedKATU

The Portland Trail Blazers will face off with the Spurs at home on Wednesday night, but if Evan Turner seems a bit preoccupied, it would be more than understanding.

The Blazers’ forward had his backyard swimming pool crashed into by a semi hauling a dumpster. The truck went around a hairpin turn, crashed through a guardrail, and careened down a hill and into Turner’s pool. The photos and video from the scene of the crash are stunning, showing the overturned truck dipped into the pool.

