Getty Image

The NBA Finals always bring out some of the world’s biggest stars, and this year’s series has been no different. Rihanna stole the show early on with her unmitigated fandom for the King combined with a simmering beef against Kevin Durant. We also had a not-quite candid moment between Jay Z and Kevin Hart that went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Then, of course, there’s a host of other celebrities like Guy Fieri and “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair thrown into the mix. But those court-side seats aren’t always filled with recognizable names.

There are plenty of otherwise anonymous individuals who can afford to splurge for a moment like this.