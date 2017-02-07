Benny The Bull Got His Very Own Version Of ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’

Have you ever watched Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and said to yourself “I wish Matthew Broderick were replaced by a fuzzy anthropomorphic bull and it was filmed in 10 second increments and also I watched this on my phone?”

Of course you have.

Benny the Bull, mascot for the Chicago Bulls, had a bit of fun on the team’s Snapchat in a homage to the classic 1986 film. Benny dons the famous leopard-print vest Ferris wore around Chicago, avoiding Bulls employees while taking in the sights. The Bulls don’t let Benny ride joyride in a Ferrari 250 GT, but the series of videos do feature many of the musical cues from the John Hughes classic.

I want to know how they picked the guy to be Ben Stein’s role of the economics teacher, who has to ask “Bull? … Bull?” over and over again. Do you think he was eager to fill that role or had to be persuaded to appear on camera? I bet he was pumped.

They even pulled the credits joke off with Benny in a robe.

Snapchat

The Bull in a China shop bit actually made me laugh, which isn’t something I can say of most pro sports teams’ social media efforts. Maybe that’s why the team won some #content awards last year. Apparently it was a joint effort between the team and the improv group The Second City. The BMO Harris Bank stuff in there was no accident, either.

Even Snapchat videos have their price, I suppose.