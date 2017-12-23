Floyd Mayweather Wants To Play Kobe Bryant In 1-On-1 With $1 Million On The Line

12.23.17 3 Comments

Floyd Mayweather is no stranger to sporting events that require an athlete to cross over into a new field. Take, for instance, his boxing match against UFC star Conor McGregor. But now, Mayweather wants to be the athlete that tries out a new sport by making his way onto the hardwood.

While some want Mayweather’s next move to be a fight in the octagon, Mayweather has other ideas. He’d like to show off his ability to play basketball, and he wants to make sure there are some serious stakes. Mayweather wants the take on Kobe Bryant, and he wants the game to have a price tag of $1 million.

Bryant posted a behind the scenes look at the “Dear Basketball” video that played during his jersey retirement ceremony on Instagram. Mayweather eventually showed up in the comments and challenged Bryant to a game with a major price tag.

