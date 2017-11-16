Foot Locker’s New ‘Greatness Does Good’ Campaign Features Remarkable NBA Lookalikes

#James Harden #Carmelo Anthony
11.15.17 49 mins ago

YouTube/FootLocker

NBA players starring in iconic sneaker commercials is a tale as old as time. In some instances, these commercials become part of an NBA player’s legacy. Everyone has their favorite Michael Jordan ad. Everyone has their favorite Kobe Bryant ad. They’re as much a part of NBA culture as anything else.

Foot Locker is taking a different route with their annual “Greatness Does Good” campaign this year. Instead of using NBA star power to push views on their new ads, Foot Locker is giving NBA players some time away from the cameras to do some good in the community.

“Instead of starring in our commercials, Foot Locker is empowering these players and celebrities to make a real difference in the real world with their own Acts of Greatness through the action-oriented platform – #GreatnessDoesGood. In addition to the #GreatnessDoesGood campaign, Foot Locker will donate new shoes from its own supply to benefit those affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Harden#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSANTHONY DAVISCARMELO ANTHONYDAMIAN LILLARDFOOT LOCKERJAMES HARDENKristaps PorzingisKYRIE IRVING

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP