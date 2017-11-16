YouTube/FootLocker

NBA players starring in iconic sneaker commercials is a tale as old as time. In some instances, these commercials become part of an NBA player’s legacy. Everyone has their favorite Michael Jordan ad. Everyone has their favorite Kobe Bryant ad. They’re as much a part of NBA culture as anything else.

Foot Locker is taking a different route with their annual “Greatness Does Good” campaign this year. Instead of using NBA star power to push views on their new ads, Foot Locker is giving NBA players some time away from the cameras to do some good in the community.

“Instead of starring in our commercials, Foot Locker is empowering these players and celebrities to make a real difference in the real world with their own Acts of Greatness through the action-oriented platform – #GreatnessDoesGood. In addition to the #GreatnessDoesGood campaign, Foot Locker will donate new shoes from its own supply to benefit those affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.”