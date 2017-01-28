Forbes Estimates That The Cavs Lost A Whopping $40 Million Last Season

Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers have dominated the news cycle this week after LeBron James reiterated his complaint that that team desperately needs another play-maker if they want to repeat as champions this season. LeBron’s incensed comments came on the heels of Cleveland’s recent skid, which has included six losses out of their last 10 games.

Because of James’ obvious clout within the organization, it seems inevitable that the front office will work to make some sort of acquisition before the February trade deadline and/or the March 1 deadline to add free agents. Who that might be is anybody’s guess.

James’ tirade rubbed a lot of folks around the franchise the wrong way, especially considering their historic payroll the last few years in an effort to both keep James happy and assemble a team that has made two straight trips to the NBA Finals, winning the title in 2016 because of it. Now, according to Kurt Badenhausen of Forbes, it appears their epic spending spree has finally caught up with them:

The reality is that owner Dan Gilbert has spent money at almost an unprecedented level. Last season’s $115 million payroll triggered a $54 million luxury tax bill. Add in benefits, cash involved in trades and the team’s share for total NBA player costs to reach the mandated 51% of leaguewide revenue and Gilbert spent roughly $185 million last season on his roster. It was the second biggest outlay in the history of the sport behind only the Brooklyn Nets’ ill-fated $205 million 2013-14 season, which included a $90.6 million luxury tax. The Nets reached the second round of the playoffs that year before their recent plummet to the bottom of the league.

Though the Cavs certainly aren’t in danger of sharing the same fate as the lowly Nets, they’ll definitely need to re-evaluate their finances going forward. The rising cap should trigger some relief over the next few seasons, but they’d be wise to think more conservatively and not simply kowtow to the pressure that inevitably accompanies a sudden – yet most likely temporary – losing streak.

(Forbes; h/t FTW)