Getty Image

Ohio State basketball finds itself in a weird spot. It’s rare that college basketball teams have head coaching vacancies in June, but usually when they do, they finds themselves in that position for a bad reason. For the Buckeyes, they’re in this spot because of a seemingly mutual decision between their old head coach and their athletic department. Add in the fact that this is one of the better jobs in the sport and it wouldn’t be a huge shock to see the school set its eyes on some really great coaches.

For example, a number of big names in the coaching industry have been mentioned as possibilities for Ohio State. On Wednesday night, Gary Parrish of CBS Sports dropped a huge piece of news: Chicago Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg is reportedly in the mix for the job.