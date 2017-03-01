This Crazy Full-Court Buzzer Beater Won A High School Playoff Game

03.01.17 51 mins ago

Twitter/@Jsteele7777

The Indiana state high school basketball tournament got of to a wild start on the first night of games when Central Christian Academy stunned Arlington High School on a full-court buzzer beater to win 64-62 and advance to the next round.

Arlington went up 62-61 after a free throw in the final seconds broke a tie, but then the second free throw rimmed out. Central Christian Academy senior Josh Clanton pulled down the rebound with just over a second to play and was smart enough to recognize the time crunch he was in. He turned and, without even so much as a dribble to gather himself, threw up a prayer from 75-feet that hit nothing but net sending everyone in the gym into a frenzy.

The miraculous shot gave Central Christian Academy the win and it’s a shot Clanton couldn’t reproduce even when he tried at the behest of Indianapolis Star high school reporter Kyle Neddenriep.

This isn’t the first full-court buzzer beater we’ve seen in high school basketball in 2017, but it’s the first we’ve seen in a playoff game. It’s a moment that Clanton will surely never forget as his full-court heave was the difference in extending his senior season and getting his team deeper in the playoffs.

(h/t SB Nation)

Around The Web

TAGSBUZZER-BEATERSHIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP