This Crazy Full-Court Buzzer Beater Won A High School Playoff Game

The Indiana state high school basketball tournament got of to a wild start on the first night of games when Central Christian Academy stunned Arlington High School on a full-court buzzer beater to win 64-62 and advance to the next round.
Arlington went up 62-61 after a free throw in the final seconds broke a tie, but then the second free throw rimmed out. Central Christian Academy senior Josh Clanton pulled down the rebound with just over a second to play and was smart enough to recognize the time crunch he was in. He turned and, without even so much as a dribble to gather himself, threw up a prayer from 75-feet that hit nothing but net sending everyone in the gym into a frenzy.
The miraculous shot gave Central Christian Academy the win and it’s a shot Clanton couldn’t reproduce even when he tried at the behest of Indianapolis Star high school reporter Kyle Neddenriep.
This isn’t the first full-court buzzer beater we’ve seen in high school basketball in 2017, but it’s the first we’ve seen in a playoff game. It’s a moment that Clanton will surely never forget as his full-court heave was the difference in extending his senior season and getting his team deeper in the playoffs.
(h/t SB Nation)
