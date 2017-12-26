Getty Image

Memphis Hustle players Marquis Teague and Trahson Burrell boarded a Christmas Eve flight from Dallas to Sioux Falls with the expectation of joining their teammates for a holiday meal. Instead, they found themselves getting booted off the plane after some miscommunication regarding blankets.

According to The Undefeated’s Marc Spears, Teague and Burrell were given blankets by two first-class passengers as they boarded the plane as a “kind gesture” as they headed back to their seats in coach. However, once in coach, a flight attendant accused them of stealing the blankets, leading to a verbal altercation.

The argument led the flight attendant to refuse to fly if they remained on the plane, so they, along with a Hustle assistant coach were removed and placed on a later flight causing them to miss the dinner. Hustle assistant Darnell Lazare tweeted in frustration about the incident, calling into question why the immediate reaction from the flight attendant was to accuse them of stealing the blankets.