The truth has finally come out: it was Gabrielle Union‘s fault that the infamous Banana Boat photo ever happened.

Union has been on a tear to promote her new book, and that means appearing on talk shows and giving interviews about all kinds of different topics. She appeared on Vice’s Desus and Mero on Thursday night in a hilarious interview where Union covered a lot of ground, including revealing that she was the force of peer pressure that made the photo happen.

If you don’t recall, the infamous Banana Boat photo came out while a group of NBA superstars were in vacation together. Union was on the front of the banana boat, with Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Chris Paul behind her.