Gabrielle Union Told The Story Of The Time She Took Michael Jordan To A Pride Party

11.03.17 13 mins ago

Gabrielle Union has been around basketball players for a lot longer than many people might think. Union is married to Dwyane Wade, of course, but she’s also close with the last generation of NBA stars as well.

Union appeared on the YouTube series Hot Ones to try some hot wings and tell some stories, including a pretty hilarious one about Michael Jordan getting “categorically ignored” as one of her guests at a public event.

The actress and Milli Vanilli impersonator told a story about how she took Jordan and Charles Oakley to a pride party once. This came on the heels of Union saying that Oakley is a great cook and that he should have his own statue outside of Madison Square Garden.

