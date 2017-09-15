Getty Image

Quite a few members of the NBA community have expressed negative sentiment toward various top-100 lists this week and it is easy to see why. Most professional athletes have a competitive spirit that drives them to believe in themselves more than an outsider would and, beyond that, there has been an ever-increasing divide between what some players value on the floor and what pundits (especially those driven by statistical analysis) see and believe.

Sometimes, though, the rankings debates can still be fun and Gabrielle Union injected some amusement into the proceedings on Thursday. In reference Sports Illustrated‘s Top 100 list and, presumably, her husband Dwyane Wade’s ranking of No. 74, Union decided to change the conversation.

Union managed to get the RINGZZZ comment into the mix while also providing some levity with the other portion of her comment.