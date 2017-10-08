Gary Harris Agreed To A Massive Four-Year Extension With The Nuggets

10.07.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Gary Harris is set to stay in Denver for a long time. Late on Saturday night, word came that the Nuggets signed the fourth-year wing out of Michigan State to a four-year extension. The news was reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who included the amount of money Harris will make over the course of this deal.

Wojnarowski also reported on the terms and conditions of this deal, saying that $74 million is guaranteed and the remaining $10 million is in “team and individual bonus clauses.”

If that sounds like a lot of money for Harris, it is about what we’ve come to expect extensions for young wings to look like — last year, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Victor Oladipo agreed to a four-year, $84 million extension. Additionally, that’s also right around what the Detroit Pistons reportedly offered Kentavious Caldwell-Pope during free agency this summer, which Caldwell-Pope turned down before joining the Lakers.

Around The Web

TAGSDENVER NUGGETSGary Harris

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 3 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP