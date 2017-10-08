Gary Harris Agreed To A Massive Four-Year Extension With The Nuggets

Getty Image

Gary Harris is set to stay in Denver for a long time. Late on Saturday night, word came that the Nuggets signed the fourth-year wing out of Michigan State to a four-year extension. The news was reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who included the amount of money Harris will make over the course of this deal.

Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris has reached agreement on a four-year, $84 million contract extension, league sources told ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 8, 2017

Wojnarowski also reported on the terms and conditions of this deal, saying that $74 million is guaranteed and the remaining $10 million is in “team and individual bonus clauses.”

If that sounds like a lot of money for Harris, it is about what we’ve come to expect extensions for young wings to look like — last year, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Victor Oladipo agreed to a four-year, $84 million extension. Additionally, that’s also right around what the Detroit Pistons reportedly offered Kentavious Caldwell-Pope during free agency this summer, which Caldwell-Pope turned down before joining the Lakers.