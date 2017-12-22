Getty Image

Gary Payton is regarded as one of the best trash talkers in NBA history. As Payton notes, NBA trash talk is an art form, and his ability to break players down both mentally and physically is why Payton is one of the best basketball players the league has ever seen.

Payton played in the glory days of NBA trash talk. You’ll still see some of that today, of course, but the Payton era crossed over with players like Michael Jordan and Kevin Garnett who had the luxury of saying things on the court without fear.

Payton penned an article for The Players Tribune on Thursday that included a fantastic story about Jordan welcoming him to the NBA in his first regular season game. Apparently, Payton was trash talking the Bulls during a preseason game a few week prior. Jordan wasn’t really playing, but he could hear Payton jawing towards his teammates from the bench. Jordan remembered, and proceeded to make Payton’s NBA debut miserable.