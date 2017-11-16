Gatorade And Jordan’s New ‘Like Mike’ Sneaker Collaboration Is Going To Be A Must-Have

#Nike
11.16.17 28 mins ago

Nike

In August of 1991, one of the most iconic commercials to ever hit airwaves dropped – The Gatorade “Like Mike” spot. If one is old enough, they can even sing those hallowed lyrics “sometime I dream/ that he is me”. The commercial not only legitimized Michael Jordan as a megastar, but at the same time made Gatorade a worldwide brand.

Today, Jordan Brand and Gatorade decided to bring back memories of that the iconic commercial with a remix only Diddy would’ve been able to cobble together resulting in the “Like Mike” fashion line. The branded gear allows those with fond memories of the commercial, or those who love the look of the gear to participate in one an extension of one of the greatest commercials ever.

On top of which, just look at the gear. The “Like Mike” Jordan 6’s are glorious to look at and lets be real, even better to have on the feet.

Nike

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike
TAGSGATORADEJordan BrandNIKE

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP