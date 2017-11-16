Nike

In August of 1991, one of the most iconic commercials to ever hit airwaves dropped – The Gatorade “Like Mike” spot. If one is old enough, they can even sing those hallowed lyrics “sometime I dream/ that he is me”. The commercial not only legitimized Michael Jordan as a megastar, but at the same time made Gatorade a worldwide brand.

Today, Jordan Brand and Gatorade decided to bring back memories of that the iconic commercial with a remix only Diddy would’ve been able to cobble together resulting in the “Like Mike” fashion line. The branded gear allows those with fond memories of the commercial, or those who love the look of the gear to participate in one an extension of one of the greatest commercials ever.

On top of which, just look at the gear. The “Like Mike” Jordan 6’s are glorious to look at and lets be real, even better to have on the feet.