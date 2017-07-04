Getty Image

George Hill has agreed to sign with the Sacramento Kings on a three-year deal worth $57 million, according to The Vertical’s Shams Charania.

Hill battled injury issues while appearing in only 49 games during the 2016-2017 season for the Jazz. However, it was his most productive season as a professional, as Hill averaged 16.9 points, 4.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 40.3 percent from three-point range.

When the Jazz traded for Ricky Rubio, it signaled that Hill was likely headed elsewhere. Hill is the final big point guard to sign this offseason, and his reported deal is the same as what Jeff Teague agreed to with the Timberwolves. Hill joins a Kings roster that was without a veteran presence at point guard, but Sacramento spending that much on a three-year deal for Hill comes as a bit of a surprise considering they used the No. 5 overall pick this year to select De’Aaron Fox.