This Nasty College Hoops Dunk Is A Reminder To Everyone To Box Out

This isn’t your father’s Georgetown team. The Hoyas have taken a (lengthy) step back in recent years, including the fact that John Thompson III’s team entered Tuesday night’s game against DePaul with an unsightly 12-10 record overall and a 3-6 mark in conference play. However, none of that is the fault of senior guard Rodney Pryor, as the former Robert Morris star turned in the play of the night in college hoops.

With the Hoyas trailing 33-31 near the end of the first half, Reggie Cameron II launched a deep jumper from the right corner. While that shot caromed off the rim in seemingly harmless fashion, Pryor began streaking toward the rim from the opposite wing, measuring his steps for an assault on the rim. The ball bounded perfectly in Pryor’s direction and, from there, it was an exercise in explosiveness as he snatched ball with two hands while jumping off two feet for a powerful jam.

DePaul swingman Eli Cain was the on the wrong end of the dunk, taking the punishment of Pryor basically landing on his back as a result. That wasn’t necessarily the fault of Cain, who happens to be DePaul’s leading scorer in averaging 16.7 points per game, and there was nothing he could do after being in the wrong place at the wrong time. In fact, nobody bothered to box Pryor out and that was the larger issue on the side of the Blue Demons.

Rodney Pryor isn’t a household name in the college basketball world at the moment, based largely on the anonymity of his arrival as a graduate transfer and Georgetown’s tenuous place among the nation’s powers. Still, he is a (very) good college basketball player and this dunk should help to land him some additional attention.