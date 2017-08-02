Getty Image

NBA journeyman Gerald Henderson‘s 2017-2018 season could be over before it even starts. The free agent has yet to sign this summer and might sit out the entire year in order to deal with a hip injury he’s been battling for some time.

In a statement released via his agent, Henderson explained that he’s currently in the process of exploring surgery options for a troubled left hip that impacted his play last season, and if he chooses to go through with it he would miss the year.