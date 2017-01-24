Start Paying Attention To Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo Used His Crazy Ups And Long Arms To Catch This Alley-Oop

01.23.17 1 hour ago

The thing about playing catch is that a good receiver can make a bad passer look great with some impressive grabs. If you’re throwing an alley-oop, it’s a good idea to have Giannis Antetokounmpo on the receiving end of your pass.

The Greek Freak made Jason Terry look good Monday against Houston, soaring above the hoop to retrieve a high pass and slam it home for a massive alley-oop.

Terry found a streaking Antetokounmpo and lofted a pass to the far side of the rim, but slightly off the mark. Thankfully, Antetokounmpo and his sky-scraping wingspan went up with his right hand and got it like it was nothing, catching the pass one-handed and slamming it home in one fluid motion that got the Milwaukee crowd going.

Giannis routinely makes dazzling plays with his size and athleticism, but this is a good example of how impressive athletic ability can erase the mistakes of others on the court. Giannis can make up for it when a teammate’s pass sails a bit because the 24-year-old point guard can fly. If that pass is intended for anyone else on the court, you’re looking at a close miss and a slightly higher number on the turnover section of the box score.

