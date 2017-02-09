LET THIS MANS GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO DO THIS TO ME. I’d shake his hand bc I’m not trying to beef with that monster. pic.twitter.com/YS6veym9Dp — Devon (@pauIpierce34) February 9, 2017

They don’t call him the Greek Freak for nothing. In what’s becoming a regular occurrence, Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo pulled off an absolutely stunning feat of creativity and athleticism on Wednesday night. In the first half of Milwaukee’s game against the red-hot Miami Heat, Antetokounmpo drove to the middle of the court and rose up for what looked to be a floater in the lane, then changed his mind midair and decided to throw it off the glass to himself for the jam.

We’ve some of the league’s best superstars pull this move off in the past, namely Kobe Bryant and Tracy McGrady, but it’s a highlight-reel play that never gets old. The Bucks’ swing-man is a long way from reaching their level, but he continues to show that he has all the gifts to make quite a name for himself in this league and become a star for years to come.

His stellar play is beginning to pay off, and later this month, he’ll make his well-deserved All-Star debut at the league’s annual midseason festivities in New Orleans.