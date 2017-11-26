Giannis Antetokounmpo Snapped On An Assistant And Appeared To Say ‘I’ll F*ck You Up’

11.26.17 12 mins ago

Getty Image

Giannis Antetokounmpo has emerged as one of the most beloved superstars in the NBA and a legitimate MVP candidate. He’s dominated on the court to start the season, building on an incredible 2016-17 campaign, averaging 29.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists through his first 17 games of the year.

While his play on the court makes him a certified star, Antetokounmpo is also beloved because he seems to genuinely be one of the nicest guys in the league. However, sometimes the nice kid from Greece can run a little hot when things aren’t going well on the court, like all great competitors, and on Saturday night in Utah things boiled over on the Milwaukee bench in a heated exchange between he and assistant coach Sean Sweeney.

The Bucks fell to 9-9 on the season with a 121-108 loss to the Jazz and Antetokounmpo was visibly frustrated at times over the officiating, so he was already on edge when Sweeney apparently said something to him that set him off. You can see Antetokounmpo jump up from his seat on the bench and he appears to say “I’ll f*ck you up” to Sweeney as teammates and other coaches step in to calm down their star.

TAGSGiannis AntetokounmpoMILWAUKEE BUCKS

