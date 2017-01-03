The Best Point Guards In The NBA Right Now

Giannis Antetokounmpo Had To Look Up Jason Kidd’s NBA Career After Being Benched

01.03.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

In just a few short years, Giannis Antetokounmpo has gone from that gangly kid with the funny name to one of the NBA’s brightest young talents. But his rise from Mediterranean obscurity hasn’t always been a smooth one. He’s had to prove his worth just like anybody else, and that’s not an easy challenge when your coach is one of the all-time greats at your position.

Antetokounmpo is part of a new wave of NBA unicorns who are built like centers but play like point guards, and his development as a play-maker is in no small part thanks to Jason Kidd’s tutelage. It’s a relationship built on trust and respect, which a young and naive Antetokounmpo learned through a rather enlightening moment of adversity with his coach early in his career. Via Lee Jenkins of SI.com:

The first time Kidd benched him, Antetokounmpo was irate. “I was like, ‘Let’s see what this guy did in his career, anyway,’ ” Antetokounmpo recounts, and called up Kidd’s bio on his phone. “I saw Rookie of the Year, NBA championship, USA Olympic gold medal, second in assists, fifth in made threes, blah, blah, blah. I was like, ‘Jesus freaking Christ, how can I compete with that? I better zip it.’ ”

Aside from making us all feel very old, Antetokounmpo’s story shows a tremendous amount of character. And his willingness to learn is evident in his all-around stellar play. All of this should culminate in his inaugural All-Star appearance next month, especially if he keeps making the types of plays that cause people to switch fan bases entirely.

(SI.com)

TAGSGiannis AntetokounmpoJASON KIDD

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 5 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP