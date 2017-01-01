Every game Giannis Antetokounmpo plays is a gift, a copious bounty of blocks and dunks he bestows upon the eyes despite our flaws and follies. We aren’t worthy of this man in our lives, and yet he delivers these joys to us in an effort to make us find the path to a better, more fulfilling life.

Let us begin with the blocks. Giannis had already blocked two Bulls in one possession by the time he came across on Dwayne Wade as part of his five first half blocks against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. Wade thought he had a lane to the hoop after blowing past Malcolm Brogdon on the right arc, but Giannis slid over and timed his leap perfectly to get the block.

And in case you think the Greek Freak is built merely for destruction, here’s Giannis using his powers for creation. Watch as Antetokounmpo drops the hammer on a massive dunk thanks to a slick feed from Jason Terry.



Oh, wait. Here’s another one. This time Brogdon steps up defensively on Michael Carter-Williams and sends Giannis on an easy fast-break dunk. Look at my large adult Greek son take flight.

This fulfills my one blog post per day quota of Giannis Antetokounmpo doing cool stuff. When he stops turning heads on a daily basis, I’ll stop writing about him. I don’t expect either of us will grow tired of it.