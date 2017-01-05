Giannis FOR THE WIN! 🔥🔥🔥@Giannis_An34 drains the step-back jumper at the buzzer as the @Bucks beat the Knicks, 105-104. pic.twitter.com/ATVy0ibzp6 — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 5, 2017

The Greek Freak can truly do it all.

Giannis Antetokounmpo hit this step-back jumper at the buzzer to give the Milwaukee Bucks the 105-104 win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night. Down one with 8.6 seconds left in the fourth, Antetokounmpo took the inbound pass from Malcolm Brogdon and tried to back down Lance Thomas in the post.

The Knicks forward held firm, though, and Joakim Noah slid over to double-team the 22-year-old Bucks star. With time running down, Giannis took a jump step out of the paint and launched a fadeaway 15-footer. Carmelo Anthony and the Knicks watched helplessly as the buzzer rang out, the shot fell, and the Bucks celebrated at MSG.

Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 13 rebounds on the night. He actually set up the game-winning sequence by knocking the ball out of bounds off Derrick Rose to give Milwaukee the game’s final possession. Officials first said the ball went off the Bucks, but overturned the call upon video review.

The buzzer-beater adds to what has become a nightly highlight reel for the standout point guard this season. Earlier in the game he had a Jordanesque dunk from just before the foul line, but his second highlight was even more impressive than his first.