Getty Image

Giannis Antetokounmpo inked a 4-year, $100 million extension back in September that will keep him with the Bucks through 2021, ensuring Milwaukee that it’s budding superstar will lead the way into his prime. However, despite the Bucks having four more years of control over Antetokounmpo (and Giannis being willing to take a discount to help them out), that hasn’t stopped the rumors from circling about the future of the Greek Freak.

If you’re projecting the next wave of superstars to take over the league in the 2020s, Antetokounmpo is at or near the top of the list, along with Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Davis, the other under-25 stars in the league. When he hits free agency in 2021, Giannis will be 26 years old with at least two more max deals to come during his prime years (health pending), and he will be the hottest commodity on the market.

Free agency in 2021 seems like an eternity from now, but teams are already thinking about how they can potentially pluck Antetokounmpo away from the Bucks four years from now, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski went on The Russillo Show on ESPN Radio on Wednesday, and explained how the Bucks’ organizational dysfunction that was on display this offseason with their GM search has sparked the idea that Antetokounmpo could grow frustrated with Milwaukee and look to go elsewhere when he’s able (as transcribed by Jordan Heck of Sporting News).