Giannis Antetokounmpo has been preposterously good at the outset of the 2017-2018 NBA season. The 22-year-old forward is averaging 31.3 points, 10.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game and, as you may imagine, that type of production is generating legitimate MVP buzz in the event that the Milwaukee Bucks can match his individual performance with team success.

While Antetokounmpo is not eligible to hit the free agent market until July 2021, there is always speculation about big-time NBA players fleeing small markets (see Davis, Anthony) whenever possible and whispers are likely to follow Antetokounmpo as a result.

However, the multi-talented youngster recently sat down with Marc Stein of the New York Times and, in short, the takeaways are quite positive for fans from Wisconsin.