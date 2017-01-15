NBA Power Rankings Week Of 1-9-17

Giannis Antetokounmpo Showed Off His Freakish Length And Athleticism On This Chase Down Block

01.15.17 22 mins ago

The Milwaukee Bucks went down with a whimper on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Atlanta Hawks by a final score of 111-98. After a 36-point outburst in the first quarter, the Bucks struggled mightily to generate sustainable offense throughout the day but, amid their team-wide issues, Milwaukee received a top-shelf performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo finished the day with 33 points (on 13-for-22 shooting), eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals. As if that wasn’t enough, the rangy forward also submitted the play of the day for either team, surprising Atlanta’s Thabo Sefolosha with a preposterous blocked shot on a fast break.

At this point, the game was at least somewhat in doubt with approximately six minutes to go, and Antetokounmpo wasn’t ready to let the Hawks pull away. Milwaukee’s favorite son looked to be at least ten feet behind Sefolosha on the other side of the halfcourt line, but Antetokounmpo closed with incredibly lengthy steps and used his wingspan to pick the shot out of the air before it reached the backboard.

There might be one or two players in the NBA that could make this play outside of Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he was the one that did it on Sunday and it was spectacular.

TAGSATLANTA HAWKSGiannis AntetokounmpoMILWAUKEE BUCKS

Around The Web

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 days ago 28 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 7 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP